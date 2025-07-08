Land dispiute: Police arrest 7 suspects over murder of Lagos engineer

The Nigeria Police Force

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, in Alagbon, Lagos, have arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing of Badmus Monsur, during a recent attack on a Lagos State government-allocated property in Agidingbi area of the state.

However, the deceased’s employer, Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, Chairman of Nigercat Nigeria Group of Companies, has raised concerns over alleged attempts to influence the case in favour of the suspects.

While commending Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Osuolale alleged that some senior police officers were pressuring investigators to release the suspects.

Addressing journalists in Ikeja, Osuolale said: “I commend the IGP and CSP Oyewale for arresting seven suspects linked to my engineer’s murder. But we are worried because in the past, some of these killers were arrested and released the same day from Alausa and FCID, while our workers remain detained

“This same group had threatened to kill me and my workers, boasting that they control the police. They stationed over 25 armed thugs who killed my engineer.

“I am calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to ensure justice for my slain engineer,” he appealed.

Police authorities declined comment when contacted, stating that investigation was ongoing.