Lagos takes financial literacy, inclusion drive to Agege

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has reiterated commitment to deepen financial literacy and inclusion in the country, especially amongst women.



Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, said this at a workshop on Tuesday in Lagos.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop on financial literacy was organised by the Office of Sustainable Development Goals for women in Papa Agege.



It was organised in partnership with Paycom (Opay), Cowrywise, the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency and the National Identity Management Commission.



Finnih-Awokoya said at the event that it was important to educate women on finance as an empowerment strategy.



She was represented at the event by Mrs Odunmbaku Abimbola, the Principal Admin & HR officer of SDG.



“This initiative has been a commendable one, we have seen a lot of women come out to be a part of our sensitisation programme.



“We are here to promote financial literacy and inclusion in hard-to-reach communities.



“What we have done is to ensure that these women have access to a lot of digital and financial services.



“We need to build something sustainable. Our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mandated that no one should be left behind.



“That is why we have partnered with those who are in charge of finances; they will teach them how to grow, save and invest their money,” she said.



She noted that economic empowerment would enable women to do many things for themselves.

“We also brought Opay to help them to open bank accounts. They are giving on-the-spot ATM cards,” she said.



Mr Abiodun Mosuro, the Chairman Papa Ashafa East CDA and Orile Agege, commended the Lagos State Government for the initiative.



“This will help to educate women, and give us relive as men, when our women have their finances together they can sort some bills.

“We want more of this programme to help members of our community to manage their funds,” he said.



A businesswoman and participant at the workshop, Mrs Mariam Sherifdeen, who disliked going to banks said she had been encouraged through the workshop.



“I’m glad that this programme was brought here, I usually don’t have time to go out because of my business, so bringing this to my door step makes me happy,” she said.



Another participant, Juliet Kenneth, thanked the workshop organisers for the opportunity.

”I have never had a bank account number. I am looking forward to having one,” she said.