Lagos suspends BRT lane enforcement on Eko Bridge, Odo-Iya-Alaro axis

File image.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has temporarily suspended Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, lane enforcement along the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro axis aimed at ameliorating the growing traffic congestion caused by the ongoing structural rehabilitation of the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge expansion joint.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, announced this on Wednesday. explained it was a proactive and strategic intervention to tackle gridlock.

“This remedial measure, conceived as a palliative response to mitigate commuter hardship, aligns with the Lagos State Government’s forward-thinking and adaptive transportation strategy under the THEMES Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, particularly within the framework of sustainable traffic management and infrastructure modernisation.”

Reiterating the administration’s unwavering resolve to improve road infrastructure and enhance urban mobility, Giwa noted that the suspension is transitional and conditional, structured specifically to absorb the anticipated vehicular overflow triggered by the partial closure of the Ifako-bound carriageway of the Third Mainland corridor.

“We are fully cognizant of the immense strain currently imposed on key ingress routes into the Lagos Mainland. Consequently, this tactical suspension of BRT lane enforcement is a calculated response designed to deliver immediate relief, reduce commuting time, and preserve the fluidity of vehicular movement throughout the duration of the bridge repairs,” he stated.

Effective immediately, this directive permits general vehicular access to previously restricted BRT corridors on Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro, particularly during peak travel periods—thereby expanding available road capacity and diffusing congestion along critical traffic nodes.

However, Giwa stressed that commercial buses and articulated vehicles must continue to operate in strict compliance with existing safety guidelines and loading regulations to avoid compounding road inefficiencies or jeopardising public safety.

In alignment with this directive, he said the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has been mobilised to intensify surveillance and operational presence along the affected corridors. “Enhanced personnel deployment and traffic equipment are now in place to ensure orderly conduct, prevent exploitation of the temporary suspension, and respond promptly to any emergent traffic disturbances,” he stated.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, affirmed the agency’s operational readiness and responsiveness in executing the mandate of the State Government with both efficiency and strategic foresight.

“Our operatives are tactically deployed to monitor compliance, coordinate flow, and execute swift on-ground interventions as the need arises. We implore all road users to uphold traffic discipline and demonstrate civic responsibility as we work collectively to minimise disruptions during this period,” he stated.

Bakare-Oki, therefore, encouraged all motorists to consider alternative routes, adopt modal shift strategies where feasible, and remain informed through official traffic advisories issued via radio, digital platforms, and the LASTMA toll-free hotline: 0800-0052-7862 (0800-00LASTMA).

“This interim policy underscores the government’s enduring commitment to responsive governance, citizen-centric planning, and intelligent traffic management, particularly in periods of infrastructural transition,”he stated.