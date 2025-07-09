Lagos Startup Week: UNDP, Lagos lead charge to power next decade of innovation

By Juliet Umeh

The organizers of Lagos Startup Week yesterday said that the 2025 edition will power next decade of innovation.

Speaking to media ahead of the “Disrupting the Next Decade of Innovation” summit, the organizer lauded 10 years of profound community-driven innovation and startup development in Nigeria.

The United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF, and numerous private sector players as this year’s event underscores Lagos’s pivotal role as the vibrant heart of Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem.

Co-founder of Lagos Startup Week, Olumide Olayinka, reflected on the journey: “When we started 10 years ago, the startup ecosystem was in its infancy. Today, we’re proud to have contributed to the growth of numerous ventures and ecosystems across the country. Our theme, ‘Disrupting the Nexus,’ examines how Lagos has evolved and how we intend to shape the next decade.”

Representing the Lagos State Government, Mr. Sinari Daranijo, a Board of Trustees Member at LSETF, emphasized LSETF’s crucial role in empowering entrepreneurs. “We are not just supporting startups; we are building an innovation economy,” Daranijo stated, highlighting the provision of over 750 workspace vouchers and support for over 240 startups through the Lagos Innovates program.

Also, Head of Marketing at Carbon, a key sponsor, Nnenna Onyebuchi, reiterated the firm’s dedication to leveraging technology for improved banking solutions.

She explained: “As one of the first fintechs in Nigeria, we understand the challenges startups face. That’s why we are committed to helping entrepreneurs build faster and smarter using AI-driven solutions.”

Dimeji Timothy of InDrive praised Lagos Startup Week’s commitment to fostering gender inclusion, noting that Nigeria produced 20 percent of the top 10 finalists globally for their Aurora Tech Award, which empowers female founders.

Also, Co-founder of Lagos Startup Week and founder of “Women Who Launch,” Silver Utomi, said: “Today, half of our participants are women, and we’re pushing for even more representation at the leadership, investment, and policy levels.”

The event also recognized the UNDP for its vital support, with a representative from their Innovation Center highlighting the evolving landscape of digital innovation and its impact on development work.