Lagos seals Lekki mall after fatal parking incident

Purple Mall, Lekki

The Lagos State Government has sealed Purple Mall, Lekki, indefinitely following a tragic incident that occurred at the mall’s parking lot resulting in the death of a young Nigerian.

The incident occurred at the mall’s parking lot on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Wahab said the action was taken to ensure public safety and initiate a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal event.

He said the ministry had constituted a specialised investigation team to determine the root cause of the structural failure.

“The investigation will focus on uncovering the immediate and underlying causes of the incident; assessing the mall’s compliance with existing building and safety regulations and identifying any environmental or structural violations.

“This heartbreaking accident was entirely preventable.

“We will ensure full accountability and implement all necessary measures to prevent future occurrences. Lagosians deserve safe public spaces, and we will not compromise on this,” Wahab said.

The commissioner extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He, however, assured the public that the government is taking the necessary steps to avoid repeat of such incident.

He promised that updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

Wahab reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to enforcing strict environmental and safety regulations across all commercial and public infrastructure in the state. (NAN)