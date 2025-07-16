Lagos seals hotel over residents’ uproar

…We complied with regulations, the owner declares

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Following sustained protests by some residents of Musari Apena Street in Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos, over an alleged illegal hotel development, officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, yesterday, sealed the controversial facility pending further investigation.

The enforcement action, carried out under close observation, came days after the residents submitted a formal petition highlighting their grievances over the conversion of the once residential apartment to a hotel.

The aggrieved residents alleged zoning violations, unregulated construction, noise pollution, poor waste management, and worsening traffic congestion in the area as a resultof the hotel project.

The petition addressed to the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, as sighted by Vanguard, read: “We bring to your attention the activities of an unlawful hotel development causing injurious harm to the lives of residents.

“This development flagrantly violates zoning and land-use regulations designed to safeguard our community, thereby posing severe threats to safety, the environment, and overall well-being.

“The hotel’s operations have caused significant disruptions, including relentless noise pollution, parking issues, and waste management problems. The developer has shown no commitment to mitigating these issues, undermining Town Planning Laws and Regulations and emboldening future violations.”

Hotel reacts

However, in a swift response, owner of Expectant Hotel and Lounge, Mr Adetunji Soboyede, dismissed allegations of noise and misconduct, insisting that his hotel adhered to strict operational standards and contributed positively to the community by employing over 30 people.

He clarified that “the use of this space has now changed from residential to commercial, and I have all the documents to show it was approved for commercial use.

“The process is still ongoing; this was just about a month ago. We have installed noise-proof doors. As a business owner, I have tried to follow all the regulations. I have spent over N39 million to build this place and have also paid all necessary fees.”