Lagos raises alarm over fake estate agents, warns public against fraudulent housing offers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has issued a strong warning to residents to beware of fake estate agents and fraudsters marketing non-existent housing units in government-owned estates for sale or rent, especially through social media platforms.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, raised the alarm in reaction to a recent online advertisement fraudulently offering units at the newly commissioned Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate for sale.

Akinderu-Fatai clarified that the estate has been fully allocated and that any claim suggesting availability for sale or rent is entirely false.

“The advertised estate has been fully allocated, and its purported availability for sale or rent as stated in the online video is therefore a fraudulent act by the agent,” the commissioner stated.

He emphasized that the Lagos State Government does not engage third-party agents to sell, lease, or rent housing units in its estates.

“For outright sale of housing units, only the Estate Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing is authorized,” he said. “Allocations for the Mortgage and Rent-To-Own schemes are strictly handled by the Lagos State Mortgage Board.”

The commissioner urged prospective buyers to conduct due diligence by contacting the Ministry of Housing directly before making any financial commitment.

“Any individual or organization caught engaging in the criminal act of deception shall be brought to book,” Akinderu-Fatai warned, adding that the government will not be liable for any losses incurred by residents who fall victim to fraudsters.

To curb further exploitation, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, has directed all allottees of the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate to take physical possession of their allocated flats without delay.

He noted that failure to do so may result in the revocation of unoccupied units, as vacant properties give room for impostors to deceive the public into believing the flats are available.

The state government advised residents to remain vigilant and always verify the authenticity of any real estate offer involving government housing schemes through official channels.