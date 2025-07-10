Lagos Police deploys 30,000 Officers for LG Polls

The Nigeria Police Force

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has disclosed that over 30,000 Police personnel will be deployed across the state for Saturday’s local government elections.

He disclosed while addressing journalists during a pre-election security briefing in Lagos, said the deployment comprises the existing 20,000 officers in the state command and an additional 10,000 personnel approved by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to reinforce the operation.

According to him, the deployment covers all 13,325 polling units in the 20 local government areas and 33 local council development areas (LCDAs) of the state.

“We are fully prepared. Our operations are structured into three phases: pre-election, election day, and post-election. Threat assessments have been conducted, flashpoints identified, and proactive measures taken.” the CP said.

He also revealed that the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), which he co-chairs with the chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), has been instrumental in coordinating efforts between the police, military, and other security agencies.

CP Jimoh said the security architecture includes marine police, tactical units such as the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Taskforce, and other special squads deployed to support operations across land and coastal areas.

“No polling unit will be left unmanned. Officers at polling units will not be armed, but armed intervention teams will be stationed within striking distance,” he said.

The commissioner led a show of force exercise earlier in the day, to reassure the public of their readiness and to deter criminal elements.

On election day, restriction of vehicular movement will be enforced from 6:00am to 3:00pm. The adjustment from the previously announced 3:00am start was made to accommodate emergency services and international travellers.

He further warned political thugs and criminal elements against attempting to disrupt the electoral process, stating that anyone caught would be decisively dealt with by the law.

“Four years ago is not today. We’ve plugged the gaps that led to ballot box snatching in areas like Apapa and Ijora. Those incidents will not recur,” he assured.

He emphasised that the police command remains neutral, cautioning civil society groups against unfounded allegations of bias.

“Our mandate is clear. We are not partisan and will not condone any form of political patronage,” he said.

The commissioner called on residents to come out peacefully and participate in the electoral process, assuring that special arrangements had been made to assist persons living with disabilities.

He urged aggrieved parties to channel any complaints through legal means, warning that any attempt to incite violence after results are declared will be met with lawful prosecution.