Lagos LG Polls: Vote counting begins in parts of Yaba amid low voter turnout

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Vote counting has commenced at Polling Unit 024 in Ward B, Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos, as the 2025 Local Government elections wind down across the state.

However, in the same ward at Polling Unit 002, officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) continued to await the arrival of voters.

Despite a generally peaceful atmosphere, voter turnout remained significantly low in many parts of Yaba.

At Ward F, 012, located along Iwaya Road, voting was still ongoing as of press time, but officials described the turnout as lower than expected. Similar reports were gathered from other sections of Iwaya, where LASIEC officials noted a sluggish pace of voting activity.

Meanwhile, in Ward G, at St. Timothy College, multiple polling units — including 001, 002, 003, 004, and 005 — were active, with voting progressing in an orderly manner.

Election observers noted that while the process has been largely calm and without disruption, the lack of voter enthusiasm could impact the credibility and inclusiveness of the exercise. Officials have continued to encourage eligible voters to come out before the scheduled close of voting at 3:00 p.m.