Lagos LG Polls: Streets deserted as voting yet to commence

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As voters geared up to exercise their civic duty in Saturday’s Local Government Elections, several streets across Lagos State remained largely deserted due to the delayed arrival of electoral officers at polling units.

As of 8:15 a.m., electoral activities had yet to commence at many polling stations in areas such as Agege, Ikeja, and Ikoyi, with no electoral officials in sight.

According to the Lagos State Electoral guidelines, movement is to be restricted during the exercise. However, only security personnel—including the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)—were seen stationed at strategic points and patrolling various locations to enforce compliance with the restriction order.

Despite the restriction, some residents were observed trekking along major roads and streets to their destinations without interference, while others took to the streets to play soccer.

Business activities remained largely grounded, with shops, offices, and even filling stations closed in adherence to the election day protocols.

Meanwhile, essential workers such as healthcare professionals and waste management staff were seen going about their duties unhindered.