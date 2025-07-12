Lagos LG polls peaceful – Sanwo-Olu

File: Sanwo-Olu vote

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the ongoing Local Government Elections in the state as peaceful and well-organized, commending the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for ensuring a smooth exercise.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, cast his vote at exactly 11:10 a.m. at Polling Unit 006, Ward E3, located at St. Stephen’s, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

Speaking after casting his ballot, the governor expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll, noting the presence of electoral officials, party agents, and the calm atmosphere at the polling unit.

“As you can see, everything is okay here. Apart from the fact that it’s a heavily populated area, Lagos Island, everything is going on well. You can see that the atmosphere is peaceful and all party agents are on ground,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He noted that while there were minor delays in early morning movement due to limited public transportation, the electoral materials and officials were available across the polling units.

“The beauty of it is all the officers, LASIEC ad-hoc staff, are on ground with all the necessary materials. We are also glad that the weather has been peaceful,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity to exercise their civic duty peacefully and responsibly.

He praised LASIEC for its efforts in organizing the polls and acknowledged the role of the media in giving the election the attention it deserves.

“I want to thank all LASIEC staff and commend members of the press. You are giving this election the national coverage it deserves. The grassroots is critical; the councillors and chairmen are as important as other arms of government,” he stated.

The governor expressed optimism that the voting process would conclude peacefully and results would be announced promptly.