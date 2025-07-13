Lagos LG Polls: PDP wins Councillorship seat in Yaba

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In a surprising turn during the Lagos State Local Government elections, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secured one councillorship seat out of the 376 positions contested across the state.

The PDP scored a rare victory in Ward D of the Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), defeating the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The winning PDP candidate, Babatunde Dosunmu, was formerly a member of the APC in Lagos before defecting to the PDP ahead of the elections.

The Yaba area had experienced minor skirmishes on Saturday as supporters of both parties clashed. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by officers of the Lagos State Police Command, ensuring that voting continued peacefully.

The result marks a significant symbolic win for the opposition in a state long dominated by the APC.