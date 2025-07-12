Lagos LG polls: No security breach recorded – CP Moshood

By Evelyn Usman

Despite widespread voter apathy in Saturday’s Local Government elections across Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Moshood, has said that the exercise remained peaceful and orderly, with no recorded cases of violence or disruption.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment tour of polling units in Surulere, Festac Town, and Amuwo Odofin, Okota, Ketu and Ikorodu, CP Moshood told Vanguard that the electoral process had so far been good and free of any major incidents.

“So far, so good. The process is very, very good. There has not been any disturbance of the peace anywhere. We want to encourage voters that there is still time for them to come out and cast their votes,” he said.

The Commissioner emphasised that the police had implemented a comprehensive deployment plan, with enough personnel stationed across polling units and collation centres to ensure sustained security throughout the process.

“For collation, we have already deployed massively. Police personnel are present at all collation centres across the 57 local government areas. We are fully on ground to maintain peace during both the collation and the announcement of results,” Moshood stated.

He also warned that the command would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the process, especially, the post-election.

He said: “We know that after results are announced, there will be jubilation and, possibly, agitation. But we will not allow anyone to blackmail the process or disturb public peace in any part of the state. We are good to go.”