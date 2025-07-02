Lagos LG Polls: IGP deploys policemen, anti-riot gear for tight security

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Evelyn Usman

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of an undisclosed number of police personnel from neighbouring states to bolster security ahead of the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State.

The reinforcements, which include anti-riot gear and other essential equipment, are part of measures to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free election. Additionally, Marine Police units will be deployed to patrol waterways, covering both urban and rural riverine communities in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday. He outlined comprehensive security arrangements being implemented in collaboration with the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

“We are not leaving anything to chance. That is why we are bringing in police officers from other states to ensure we have the required number of personnel as stipulated by the INEC guidelines for election deployment,” CP Jimoh said.

He revealed that threat assessments had been conducted across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), with identified flashpoints receiving special attention.

The CP also hinted that movement restrictions might be imposed in some areas on election day. He noted that details would be communicated to the public after further consultations with LASIEC.

CP Jimoh stressed that only security agencies approved under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) would be allowed to operate during the election. He warned non-state security outfits to stay away from election activities.

“Any agency that is not a federal government security agency involved in national elections will not be permitted to participate in securing this election. Any quasi-local security organization should not come out on election day. If they have concerns, they should report them to us,” he said.

Acknowledging the possibility of post-election tensions, CP Jimoh said security deployments would remain active beyond polling day to manage celebrations or protests.

He urged Lagosians to come out en masse to vote without fear, assuring them of the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property throughout the electoral process.