Lagos LG poll: No DPO directed to contribute N39,000 for election — Police

The Police Command in Ondo State says it did not order any Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to contribute N39,000 for the deployment of personnel to the Local Government Election in Lagos State.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s Spokesperson, made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure.

The command was reacting to allegations in media publications of directing it’s DPOs to contribute N39,000 each for the deployment of personnel to Lagos for the forthcoming Local Government elections.

According to Ayanlade, the report is misleading and no such directive was ever issued, and at no time were officers compelled to make any financial contribution.

The spokesperson said that the allegation was entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to distort facts.

He said that the deployment of personnel from neighbouring commands was made in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police to ensure adequate security before, during, and after the election.

Ayanlade said that the inter and intra-command cooperation and collaboration was a standard practice within the Nigeria Police Force

According to him, the practice also reflects the IGP’s commitment to a transparent, accountable, people-centered, and rule of law-compliant police service.

“The Ondo State Police Command, in compliance with this directive, made all necessary logistical and welfare arrangements to ensure a seamless deployment.

“A large number of officers have already reported at their assigned posts without any personal financial burden.

“It is unfortunate that the author of the false report continues to wallow in ignorance of police procedures and has chosen to glorify misinformation instead of seeking the truth.

“His claims are false, unfounded, and unprofessional, aimed only at misleading the public and discrediting the Command’s integrity,” he said.

Ayanlade, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the publication in its entirety, saying the command remains committed to upholding professionalism, transparency, and public trust in the discharge of its duties.