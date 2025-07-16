Lagos LG poll: Chairmen receive certificates of return

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has presented certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors of local governments and local council development areas, LCDAs, in the state.

Speaking to mark the occasion, LASIEC Chairman Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, in her remarks, commended the electorate, stakeholders, and over 45,000 ad hoc staff for their active participation and dedication throughout the electoral process.

She acknowledged initial accreditation delays but praised the swift and effective support of security agencies across the state, which ensured public safety remained a top priority.

She said, “The certificates of return signify the beginning of a new era of political journey for the elected officials, who are expected to serve the people of Lagos State for the next four years.”

She affirmed that the new officials’ tenure will begin as the current administration concludes on July 26, 2025.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Ajeromi Local Government Chairman-elect, Akindikpe Olaleko Olu, pledged to build on the achievements of the current chairman, emphasising continuity and accountability to their development blueprint. He revealed plans to tackle food insecurity by launching a subsidised food distribution initiative, “Ounje Ajegunle,” to reach every ward weekly.

He promised to sustain the annual security summit and ensure all roads in the local government are fully tarred.

On his part, the chairman-elect of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Prince Lanre Sanusi, while identifying roads as a major challenge of its community, blamed the federal housing authority for not maintaining Festac roads and said, “We are excited with the outcome of this election; we have assured our people to continue to make life better. Road infrastructure, especially in FESTAC, will be given top attention,” Sanusi said.