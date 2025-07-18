Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions club organises workshop on AI for students

The Lions International,District 404 A3, Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club recently performed its first service activity in the 2025/2026 Lions Year, by organising a two-in-one project in commemoration of World Youth Skills Day 2025 and Environment (Potting of Flowers) with the theme, “AI and the future of Work.”



The event, which took place at Master Moulders College, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos, where bright young minds were angaged in a practical and insightful session.



Participants were introduced to the Digital World of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and also had a hands-on session on plant potting techniques, combining tech and nature in one impactful experience.



The highly engaging session was facilitated by Mr. Adewunmi Adeniji, who was the guest speaker and the turnout was impressive with 133 students, 15 teachers, five Lions, nine Leos, seven volunteers, including the facilitator participating.



Speaking at the event, President of Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, Dr Raymond Smith, said it was indeed a fulfilling and empowering session, reminding “us once again of the power of knowledge-sharing and the importance of equipping our youths with both digital and sustainable life skills. We look forward to more impactful service projects as the new Lions Year unfolds. Together, we serve.”



In attendance were also, the District 404 A3 Global Service Team Coordinator, Lion Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, the Treasurer, Lion Dr Nnamdi Chukwu; Lion Owolabi, a member; Lion Valentina Ibirogba-Unaji, who is the Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, in charge of organising service activities for the club through the year.