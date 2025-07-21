Lagos Govt seals Lekki nightclub over noise pollution

Tokunbo Wahab

A joint enforcement team from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Monday sealed Light House Club located on Admiralty Way, Lekki, over environmental pollution.

This is contained in a tweet by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Wahab said that the establishment was sealed for violating Lagos State noise pollution regulations, following multiple warnings that were disregarded by the management.

He said that the closure would remain in effect until the club management demonstrates full compliance with environmental standards.

“This includes implementing proper soundproofing measures, and LASEPA confirming their adherence to approved noise levels.

“We want to make it clear to all entertainment venues across Lagos that our environmental laws are not optional.

“The rights of residents to peaceful enjoyment of their neighbourhood takes precedence over any business interest,” Wahab said.