Lagos doctors to embark on 3-day warning strike Monday

By Chioma Obinna

Medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government have announced a three-day warning strike beginning 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, in protest against what they described as an “illegal and disrespectful” salary deduction by the state government.

The doctors, under the aegis of the Medical Guild, declared the strike after unsuccessful attempts at dialogue with relevant authorities. The warning strike is expected to end at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Speaking at a press conference at the Guild’s secretariat in Lagos, Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, explained that the dispute began in April 2025 when the government unilaterally implemented salary deductions affecting all medical and dental practitioners in its employ.

“Our members were visibly aggrieved. While many called for an immediate strike, the officers’ committee chose the path of civility and pursued advocacy and engagement,” Olugbogi said.

He disclosed that the deducted funds were later reversed following what he described as “spirited intervention and strategic engagement.” A six-member conciliation committee, comprising equal representation from the Guild and the government, was established. The committee agreed to maintain the status quo pending a final decision from the state.

However, the Guild accused the Lagos State Treasury Office of breaching the agreement when it implemented another round of deductions in July. This prompted the union to declare the warning strike and demand:

Immediate reversal of the July salary deductions

Full payment of 12-month revised CONMESS arrears owed to honorary consultants at LASUTH

The Guild also issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government, after which an indefinite strike will follow if the issues remain unresolved.

Olugbogi expressed concern over the state of the health sector, especially amid worsening economic conditions and the mass migration of health professionals known as the japa syndrome.

“The most senior doctor in Lagos State does not earn up to $1,100. Yet, the government sees fit to reduce this meagre income. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

He called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene to prevent a total breakdown of healthcare services in the state.

Over 385 doctors reportedly attended the emergency congress where the strike decision was unanimously ratified.

Supporting the Guild’s stance, Secretary Dr. Adekunle Akinade confirmed the union’s readiness to escalate its action if the government fails to meet their demands.