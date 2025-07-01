Lagos court sentences eight to community service over illegal waste dumping

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in collaboration with enforcement partners, has prosecuted eight individuals for indiscriminate waste dumping along the Ejigbo Road area of the state.

The offenders were apprehended on June 28, 2025, following credible intelligence and community reports on persistent illegal dumping in the area. They were subsequently arraigned before the Special Offences Court sitting at Bolade, Oshodi.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, the magistrate imposed varying penalties. Four of the convicts were fined ₦20,000 each, with an alternative of community service. The remaining four, who faced a three-count charge, were fined ₦75,000 each, or an option of custodial sentencing.

According to reports, eleven individuals were initially apprehended. Two minors were released after counselling, while one adult was discharged on compassionate grounds with the approval of the presiding magistrate.

The eight convicted individuals were found guilty based on clear evidence of violating existing sanitation laws.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reiterated the agency’s zero tolerance for environmental infractions, emphasizing that prosecution and sentencing are essential tools in discouraging reckless waste disposal.

“This is a clear signal that Lagos will no longer tolerate habitual abuse of the environment,” Gbadegesin stated. “The successful prosecution and sentencing of these individuals mark a significant step in our enforcement drive. Illegal waste dumping will attract not just arrest, but public trial, fines, community service, or even jail time. Our city must be clean, and we will hold offenders accountable.”

He added that LAWMA would continue to strengthen enforcement and public awareness, particularly in fast-developing residential areas where infractions are more frequent due to rapid urbanisation.

“We are scaling up monitoring and enforcement across the metropolis while expanding our advocacy to educate residents—especially newcomers—on their civic and environmental responsibilities,” he said.

Gbadegesin urged residents to report environmental infractions, support Private Sector Participants (PSPs), and avoid patronising illegal waste handlers, including cart pushers. He reaffirmed LAWMA’s commitment to partnering with communities and stakeholders to achieve a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable Lagos.