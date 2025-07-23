Lagos Court declares Awoga as Orijeru of Igbooye

By Tunde Oso

LAGOS — A Lagos State High Court sitting in Epe, has declared Oba Musiliudeen Awoga, as the rightful Orijeru of Igbooye community in Eredo Local Council Development Area LCDA, Epe, Lagos State.

The ruling by Justice Sharafa Olaitan in suit No. EPD/12330GCMW/2024, affirmed Oba Awoga’s entitlement to the traditional stool following a legal tussle that had divided the historic community.

The Orijeru chieftaincy stool of Igbooye has been at the centre of contention between two major ruling houses over the past few years.

While Musiliudeen Awoga claims hereditary rights and adherence to traditional selection procedures, another faction in the community supports Mr Rasaki Musa, citing community consensus and historical precedence.

The tussle escalated into a legal battle, with both parties laying claims to the throne.

The matter was brought before the Lagos High Court to determine the authentic holder of the traditional title.

The court, in its judgment, granted the following reliefs:

*A declaration that Oba Awoga is the duly recognised Orijeru of Igbooye, having fulfilled all customary and legal requirements.

*A mandatory injunction restraining Mr. Musa and his associates from parading himself or any other person as the Orijeru of Igbooye.

*An order directing relevant state authorities (3rd to 6th defendants) to formally recognise and install Awoga as the traditional ruler.

The judge also noted that the ascension process followed by Awoga was by the customs and traditions of the Igbooye community.

Reacting to the judgment, Oba Awoga expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his national economic reforms under the renewed hope agenda, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, for fostering peace and development at the grassroots level.

He said: “I have fulfilled all the requirements, and now the court has declared me the original and rightful Orijeru of Igbooye. It is time for peace, unity, and progress in our community.”

The Lagos High Court ruling may have provided temporary legal clarity on the rightful heir to the Igbooye throne, but it is evident that reconciliation within the community remains critical.

As the legal and traditional institutions align, all eyes are now on the Lagos State Government to act on the court’s directive while ensuring peace and inclusivity in the process.