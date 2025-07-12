Lagos CJ sets up appeal tribunals ahead of LG poll

Alogba

As Lagos State prepares for its local government elections on Saturday, June 12, the Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has inaugurated two Local Government Election Appeal Tribunals.

The tribunals, which are to sit concurrently on Lagos Island and in Ikeja, consist of four chief magistrates each and are headed by retired High Court judges.

Justice Taofikat Oyinkan-Abdullahi (Retd.) will preside over the Lagos Island panel, with Magistrates Michael Olubi, Olaitan Ajayi, Salamah Matepo, and Hotepo Lazarus serving as members.

Justice Sherifah Solebo (Retd.) has been appointed to lead the Ikeja panel, which includes Magistrates Davies Rasak, Oluwatosin Fowowe-Erusiafe, Adepeju Odusanya, and Lynda Balogun.

While addressing the tribunal members at the inauguration held on Friday at the High Court Conference Room in Ikeja, Justice Alogba urged them to discharge their duties with the highest standards of professionalism.

He stated, “You must act strictly within the purview of the law. The confidence I have in your character, experience, and sense of judgment informed your appointment. I urge you to uphold justice without fear or favour, and resist all forms of bias or intimidation.”

He further highlighted the statutory timeline outlined in the 2016 Amendment of the Lagos State Local Government Law, which mandates a 21-day window for filing petitions post-election results and 45 days for the tribunal to conclude sittings.

“Any decision or action taken outside the legally prescribed time limit is a nullity and of no legal effect,” the Chief Judge emphasised.

Justice Alogba also underscored the broader implications of their conduct on public trust in the judiciary.

“Lagos State judiciary is well known for its integrity and as a torchbearer in the nation’s judiciary.

“I enjoin you to go out and put in your best so that the results that come out from your decisions will be appreciated by society,” he said.

“I am not saying everybody will accept the results. Naturally, somebody will be a loser.”