Lagos-Calabar Highway: Pay demolition victims or lose Diaspora trust, CSO tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Renewed Hope Concern Citizens (RHCC), a civic advocacy group, has urged the Federal Government to urgently compensate victims of property demolitions linked to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The group warned that failure to do so could erode trust among Nigerians in the diaspora and provoke international backlash.

The demolitions, carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works, reportedly displaced investors and property owners without proper notice, legal procedure, or compensation.

The incident has sparked anger among Nigerians abroad, who see it as a betrayal of their economic contributions to the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, RHCC Chairman, Hon. Tayo Agbaje, called for immediate intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged the establishment of an independent presidential committee to investigate the demolitions and ensure affected investors are fairly compensated.

“Diaspora Day should be a celebration of contribution and connection, not a reminder of betrayal.

“The Federal Government must not allow these illegal demolitions to go unanswered. These are patriotic Nigerians who returned home with dreams, dollars, and dignity, only to be met with bulldozers and silence. Mr. President must act now,” Agbaje stated.

The RHCC also urged the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to prioritise the protection of diaspora investments and actively address the concerns of Nigerians living abroad.

Agbaje stressed that NIDCOM must take a stronger role in defending the interests of overseas investors.

“Diaspora contributions fuel Nigeria’s economy. To destroy those contributions without remorse is to burn the very bridges we need for progress,” he said.

The demolitions have caused widespread anger and disillusionment among Nigerian communities abroad, with many accusing the government of disregarding their sacrifices.

The RHCC warned that the issue could spark diplomatic tensions and lead to protests in cities across the Western world.

The group appealed to international media, civil society organisations, and Nigerian communities around the world to demand accountability from the Nigerian government.

Though the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project is intended to boost national infrastructure, it has now become the centre of growing controversy.