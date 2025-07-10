Lagos-Calabar coastal highway: Protesters besiege Works Ministry over abducted man

Umahi

…Seek compensation for demolished property

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Protesters under the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Foreign Investors of Nigeria, yesterday, converged on the liaison office of the Ministry of Works in Lagos, demanding the release of Ola Obanla.

The protesters also called for compensation for victims affected by the demolition of property in the Okun-Ajah area of Lagos State.

Obanla was allegedly abducted by some soldiers amid ongoing agitation over the demolition of plots of land in the Okun Ajah community. The land forms part of the construction site for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway.

The protesters, who marched from Tafawa Balewa Square carrying placards, some of which read: ‘Free Obanla, a site worker at WinHomes”, “Today it’s WinHomes, tomorrow it could be your land”, “President Tinubu, we speak not as critics but as victims of impunity, stripped of justice in our own investment”, “‘Withdraw soldiers from Umahi,” called for the immediate release of Obanla by the Ministry of Works, among others.

They said the ministry’s demolition actions had exacerbated tensions in the community and urged the government to engage in dialogue with the affected communities to resolve the issue peacefully.

The protesters, led by the coalition coordinator, Mr. Shina Loromikan, alleged that “the minister visited the coastal road and had an audience with residents. During the engagement, he felt displeased with the manner in which Mr. Obanla addressed him and ordered soldiers accompanying him to arrest Obanla. He was whisked away and has not been seen since.

“Nobody in the community, not even his family, knows his whereabouts. Whether he is in the custody of security operatives or held in a private or official residence, we don’t know. We have gone to police stations, including the Lagos State Police Command, but they all claim ignorance.

“The law is clear. If someone is arrested and not charged to court within 24 to 48 hours, it becomes a case of illegal detention. The minister must do the needful or we will return to the streets,”adding that a similar protest was going on simultaneously in Abuja.

Describing the alleged abduction as an act of impunity, he said the protest for Obanla’s release would continue until he is freed.

Beyond the alleged abduction, the coalition also criticised the manner in which the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, handled the demolition and compensation process linked to the coastal road construction.

“There must be fairness and proper negotiation between government and property owners. What we are seeing is oppression. A democratic government should not compensate people with peanuts after demolishing their hard-earned properties,” Loromikan said.

Noting that many of the affected property owners were Nigerians in the diaspora, who invested heavily in the community, the coalition presented a letter addressed to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, highlighting demands, including an appeal to revert the land back to their rightful owners in compliance with the laws of the land.

Other demands in the letter include a request for Umahi to return to the original Lagos-Calabar coastal road alignment as established by law, ensuring compliance with its design and mapping, without abuse of power, bribery, corruption, or manipulation in executing the project.