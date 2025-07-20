Lagos butchers lament soaring meat prices, urge govt intervention

The Lagos State Butchers Association has attributed the recent spike in beef prices to transportation challenges caused by flooding in the northern part of the country.

They also called for urgent government intervention through ranching to address the challenges in the sector.

The association’s patron, Alhaji Bamidele Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Kazeem said the cost of beef had increased drastically in recent weeks in Lagos, putting a significant strain on household budgets.

“The flooding in the North has affected how cows are brought down to Lagos. Transporting them is now more difficult and expensive,” he said.

He added that aside from the rise in transportation costs, some traders were taking advantage of the situation to inflate prices further.

“You know our people, they take the slightest opportunity to hike prices,” he said.

Kazeem explained that there were no major changes in the supply chain apart from logistics, adding that prices could stabilise if alternative transportation systems were improved.

“If the government can help us upgrade the rail system, the prices can come down; that’s the only way forward in the short term,” he said.

The patron also highlighted ranching as a long-term solution to recurring challenges in the meat supply chain.

“To me, the only solution is this ranching.

The government is still trying with the ranching programme, and we need to support that effort.

“The Eko Ranching project is part of the state’s efforts to revamp the red meat value chain, ensuring proper hygiene and quality control,” he said.

He said by implementing the project, the Lagos State Government aims to promote local cattle rearing, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance food security.

“The project is expected to have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the livelihoods of butchers and cattle rearers.

He urged authorities to invest in both rail infrastructure and sustainable ranching to ensure a steady, affordable meat supply across the country.

A butcher at the Ogba Market area of the state, Alhaji Isa Ahmed, told NAN that the cows they used to buy between N1.1 million and N1.15 million before Sallah had increased between N1.2 million and N1.3 million, depending on the size.

Ahmed said one kilo of meat in the major Lagos markets is N7,000 as against N5,000 some months ago.

Ahmed said they brought cows from Niger and Chad, noting that the development contributes to the current hike in beef prices.

Another butcher who pleaded anonymity attributed the price hike to the greed of retailers.

“The increase is not that bad; people are just used to painting narratives to increase prices unnecessarily,” he said.