Lady Amaechi deserves Rivers people’s gratitude, not vilification – Korka Waadah

Korka-Waadah

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLITICAL management consultant, Sir Joe Korka-Waadah, has chided Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, on recent allegations against Judith Amaechi, asserting that the wife of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, deserves Rivers state people’s gratitude and not the “unwarranted attack” as came from Wike.

Wike in recent media statement had alleged that Lady Amaechi had at a period benefitted monthly release of N4Billion from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for empowerment of women in the Niger Delta and that she had nothing to show for it.

Responding to the allegation, Sir Korka-Waadah, Executive Director, Compassionate Heart Foundation Canada who hails from Ogoni, Rivers state, said, “Mrs. Judith Amaechi deserves awards for the work she did for Rivers women as First Lady instead of being vilified by a man devoid of humanity.

“The last assault one would expect from the minister of FCT is to pick a fight with a virtuous woman who has spent her entire adult life in welfare towards the upliftment of Rivers women.

“As First Lady, Rivers state, the Empowerment Support Initiative (EPI) she introduced was so transparent and impactful that it attracted willing development partners beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Her passion for women empowerment is unprecedented, her legacy, footprints and structures of the ESI are still visible in Rivers till date and it is reckless of Wike to attack Mrs Amaechi over differences with the husband.

“Wike has no proof of any fraud against Mrs Amaechi. His allegations are baseless and I challenge him to proof otherwise.”