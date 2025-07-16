Lack of access to tech skills stifling girls’ potential — LCWF  Founder

File image

By Chioma Obinna, LAGOS

The Love for Change Women Foundation, LCWF, has raised the alarm on the technology gap faced by young girls in underserved communities, warning that the lack of access to STEAM opportunities is stifling their potential as future innovators and leaders.

Speaking at the conclusion of the INNOVAT STEAM Bootcamp 2.0 in Lagos, the Founder and Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs. Modupeola Bello Olukoya, highlighted the programme’s mission to tackle these challenges head-on.

“Every girl deserves the opportunity to explore, innovate, and lead—to break generational barriers. This workshop celebrates that belief and reaffirms our commitment to nurturing future-ready, purpose-driven young women,’ she stated.

The eight-week bootcamp, which hosted over 200 participants virtually and invited 75 outstanding girls to an in-person finale, introduced groundbreaking elements such as robotics, Python programming, and a Fashion & Design Workshop, held in partnership with Lisa Folawiyo Studio. For many girls, these opportunities represented their first exposure to advanced tech skills and creative innovation.

“Our participants are not just learning skills—they’re building the confidence to lead and innovate,” Olukoya added.

Reflecting on the challenges, she acknowledged the critical role of partnerships in sustaining such initiatives.

She lauded the Lagos State Government and other supporters for their contributions, calling for more collaboration to scale the programme across Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Project Assistant at the foundation, Ms Bukola Adeyemi, explained the vision behind the initiative.

According to her, “Research shows that young girls in underserved communities often lack access to technological skills that could transform their futures. We’re bridging that gap by teaching coding, data analysis, critical thinking, and problem-solving. These foundational skills help them imagine a future as STEAM queens or tech leaders.”