LAAC addresses funding challenges in Nigeria’s air transport sector

By Dickson Omobola

League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, has concluded plans to examine new opportunities and address long-standing bottlenecks that hinder sustainable financing in the air transport sector.

LAAC said this would be achieved at its 29th annual conference scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at The Providence Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement by the group said: “This year’s conference, themed: ‘Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects,’ will provide a strategic platform for robust discussions on funding mechanisms and investment models for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“Mr Gbenga Alade, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, will chair the event, bringing his extensive experience in financial management and restructuring to bear on discussions. “The keynote address will be delivered by Dr Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, renowned aviation economist and Chairman of Sabre Central and West Africa, whose thought leadership in airline economics and travel distribution has shaped industry conversations over the years.

“Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, will grace the event as special guest of honour, reinforcing government’s commitment to strengthening financing frameworks across the aviation ecosystem.

“The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, will be present to deliver a regulatory goodwill message, highlighting the pivotal role of the Authority in ensuring a robust and investor-friendly regulatory climate.”