Kwara South Senate 2027: Market leaders support call for zoning to Igbomina axis

National President of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Omilaju in the middle with leaders of major markets in Kwara south after the meeting.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

In the interest of justice and fairness, leaders of major markets (Babalojas and Iyaloja) across the seven local governments of the Kwara South Senatorial district of the state have thrown their weight behind the calls for zoning of the Kwara South Senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis.

This position was canvassed recently during a meeting with the leadership of Orisun Igbomina, where Babaloja and Iyaloja of Omu Aran, Offa, and other major markets in the Kwara South Senatorial district were present.

Iyaloja of Offa, Alhaja Idiat Ishola, in her remarks, said it is a truism that the other parts of Kwara South (Ibolos and Ekiti) allow the Igbomina axis to occupy the Senatorial seat come 2027, having supported the other axes in previous elections.

She noted that she believes there are competent and compassionate hands in the Igbomina axis capable of making great impacts for the generality of the Kwara South Senatorial District when elected, urging stakeholders in the district to support the noble call.

Also speaking, Iyaloja of Omu Aran, Mrs. Kemi Oyinloye, recalled that the last six years have witnessed the representation of Senator Lola Ashiru from the Ibolo axis at the Senate, following 12 unbroken years of Senator Simon Ajibola from the Ekiti axis.

She posited that by the end of Sen. Ashiru’s tenure in 2027, it would have been 20 years of senatorial representation without inclusion of the Igbominas.

Oyinloye therefore appealed to Kwara South stakeholders to employ the spirit of brotherhood that the senatorial district is known for to ensure the right thing is done by ceding the Kwara South senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis.

Similarly,the Babaloja of Oke ero, Ogunniyi Lawrence Olayinka who lamented the neglect suffered by market men and women in the hands of incumbent National Assembly members of the Senatorial district also noted that the call for shifting the senatorial representation of Kwara South to Igbomina axis is a welcome development.

He expressed readiness to join hands with all well meaning Kwara Southerners to ensure Igbomina produces the next Senator for Kwara South in 2027.

“In 2027, for us in Kwara South, it is Igbomina’s turn to ensure the longstanding imbalance in power rotation in the state is resolved, and there is no better time to achieve that than now.”he said at the meeting.

Going down memory lane, National President of Orisun Igbomina Chief Gbenga Awoyale also said that, “Kwara South is a tripod, consisting of Igbomina, Ekiti, and Ibolo extractions. Since the return of democracy in 1999, we’ve had four Senators within that 25 years, out of which Igbomina only served five years, while Ekiti and Ibolo served 12 years and eight years, respectively.

” By the time Sen. Ashiru, who is an Ibolo man, completes his second term, it would be 12 years spent by the Ibolos in Kwara South Senate.

“It is, therefore, utterly unfair for anybody to be plotting continued marginalization of the most populous segment of Kwara South.”Awoyale said.

Recall that since June 2024, Orisun Igbomina, through its National President, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, has been advocating for zoning of the Kwara South senatorial seat to the Igbomina axis come 2027.