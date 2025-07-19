Kwara South 2027: Why it should be Igbomina’s turn – Orisun Igbomina engages KSCYF

President of Orisun Igbomina Chief Gbenga Awoyale third from left and members of Kwara South Consultative Youth Forum(KSCYF) after the parley…

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Orisun Igbomina, a sociocultural group in Kwara South Senatorial district, has reiterated its commitment to equitable representation in political offices, noting that the group’s advocacy of equity and fairness dates back to 2007 and even beyond Kwara South.

The President of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, said this while receiving the Executive Members of Kwara South Consultative Youth Forum (KSCYF), who paid him a thank you visit for his support towards the Success of the 1st phase of empowerment embarked on by the Youth Group.

Awoyale noted that “We’ve not been blindfolded by our love for Igbomina, but have stood for what is fair and just even at points when it was at the detriment of our own people.

“In 2007, when Dr. Bukola Saraki wanted to run for a second term as Governor, there were about 5 Igbomina sons who also showed interest in Kwara guber.

However, Saraki appealed to us with a promise to hand over to Igbomina after his second term. We led the advocacy across Kwara South in the long-run interest of Kwara South and Igbomina in particular, which led to the emergence of Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed as Governor in 2011.

“Similarly In 2023, we had at least three of our sons jostling for the Kwara South Senatorial seat; we however chose to support Sen. Lola Ashiru for a second term to complete Ibolo axis’s 12 years, since the Ekiti axis have also occupied the seat for 12 unbroken years, so it can come to Igbomina.

“So, it is only truism that our brothers and sisters from Ekiti and Ibolo extraction throw their weights behind Igbomina in 2027, in the spirit of mutuality and brotherhood that we’ve endured.

“We have competent hands who have excelled in various fields of human endeavor capable of delivering quality and effective representation at the Nigerian Senate to the people of Kwara South from Igbomina. I urge you to be an agent of unity, love, justice, and fairness in Kwara South by queuing behind our advocacy,” he said.

In his response, President of Kwara South Consultative Youth Forum, Comr. Gabriel Omoniyi, expressed profound gratitude for the gesture and prayed God Almighty to bless him more. He also appealed to well-meaning Kwara Southerners to emulate Chief Awoyale as the 2nd phase of the empowerment program of the group is around the corner.