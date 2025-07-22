Kwara hosts ‘Green Tomorrow’ Conference to empower youth climate leaders

…Tree planting, conservation clubs, and bold calls for action highlight event

In a vibrant display of environmental commitment and youth empowerment, the Kwara State Government on Monday, July 21, 2025, hosted the Green Tomorrow: Empowering Youth for a Sustainable Kwara conference at Bishop Smith Memorial College, Ilorin.

The landmark event—organized in collaboration with STEAM UP Kwara, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Environment—gathered students from five secondary schools to ignite grassroots climate action, officially launch Conservation Clubs, and strengthen environmental consciousness among young people.

The conference featured a symbolic tree-planting exercise, student-led eco-pledges, and the inauguration of school-based Conservation Clubs designed to promote environmental stewardship across the state’s education system.

Spearheading the initiative, Dr. Adetola Salau, Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Education and Sustainable Development, stressed the importance of education in building sustainable futures.

“We are not just launching a club—we are building a new generation of thinkers, doers, and green ambassadors,” she said. “These students are now part of something bigger than themselves.”

Youth Not Too Young to Lead

In a compelling keynote address, Festus Iyorah, Nigeria Representative of Wild Africa, shared his personal experiences with deforestation in Cross River State and urged students to lead the climate movement from their classrooms and communities.

“You are not too young to lead. You are not too small to make a difference. By planting trees, speaking up, and taking action, you are shaping a better future—not just for Kwara, but for Nigeria,” Iyorah declared.

The Hon. Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nafisat Musa Buge, represented by Mr. Abdulrahman Olumoh, Director of Forestry, applauded the inter-ministerial collaboration behind the initiative and encouraged students to see themselves as powerful agents of change.

“Today is more than an event—it is a movement,” she said. “As you plant trees today, you are standing up for the planet and taking bold action for your future.”

The highlight of the event was the distribution of learning materials and Conservation Club starter kits, aimed at equipping students with tools to lead environmental projects in their schools and communities.

Laughter and energy filled the field as students eagerly planted trees, vowed to protect their environment, and posed proudly with their new Conservation Club badges alongside Dr. Salau and Festus Iyorah.

The Green Tomorrow Conference reflects Kwara State’s deepening commitment to key Sustainable Development Goals, particularly:

SDG 13 – Climate Action

SDG 15 – Life on Land

SDG 4 – Quality Education

By integrating environmental action into the education system, the initiative bridges policy with practice and turns climate awareness into tangible change.

“This is just the beginning,” said Iyorah. “We are ready to work with Kwara schools to provide mentorship, storytelling tools, and environmental education materials that turn knowledge into real-world change.”

The conference marks a major step in nurturing a generation of young climate leaders ready to champion sustainability in Kwara and beyond.