Kwankwaso’s mischief won’t give him Buhari’s 12m votes – Umahi

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has said the attempt by former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso to deceive northerners by claiming that President Bola Tinubu’s development projects favours only the South was not only false but mischievous.

Umahi said this in response to claims by Kwankwaso that the north was being discriminated against in terms of projects.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Saturday, the minister berated Kwankwaso for spreading misinformation and falsehood.

He also advised the former Kano State governor to perish the thought of inheriting the legacy of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi said, “My attention as the Honourable Minister of Works has been drawn to the unfortunate statement by His Excellency, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is developing more roads in the South than in the North.

“I consider this statement to be a grave misleading information made intentionally to deceive our brothers and sisters in the North and to pretend that he loves the North more than any other leader from the North.

“I consider the statement as one made out of desperation and as part of his struggle, along with a few others who believe that they can inherit the impeccable legacy of our dear late President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and that the only way available for them towards achieving the same is to be divisive and pretentious.

“Trying to be like our late President Buhari cannot be a job of three decades and cannot be done with deceit.

“I think our younger generation has such a chance and it must be worked for through hard work, honesty, transparency, and commitment to the unity of our country, a legacy that our late President Buhari, GCFR achieved in all his life on earth. May God continue to bless his legacies and give him a peaceful rest, Amen

“For the interest of all Nigerians, especially our dear brothers and sisters in the North, I wish to highlight just a few key ongoing projects in each of the six Geo-Political Zones.

“The four (4) Legacy Road Projects of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu:

Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is 750 km: As of today, a total of 110 km is ongoing within Lagos State and 65 km within Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. The total ongoing is 175 km by 6 lanes or 350 km by 3 lanes in the South.

“The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, which is 1068km: As of today, we have 258 km ongoing at the Kebbi section and 120 km ongoing at the Sokoto section. The total ongoing is 378 km by 6 lanes or 756 km by 3 lanes in the North.

“Trans Sahara road spanning through Cross River – Ebonyi – Benue – Kogi – Nasarawa – Abuja, which is 465km: 118 km by 3 lanes or 59 km by 6 lanes is ongoing in Ebonyi State – South.

“Akwanga – Jos – Bauchi – Gombe road, which is 439km: Project is being redesigned from flexible pavement to rigid pavement for more durability, as directed by Mr. President, and in conformity with the other legacy projects.

“Out of the total length of these Projects, the North has 52% and the South 48%. And within the ongoing projects, as of today, the South has 409 km by 3lanes and the North has 756km by 3 lanes. The facts are there.

“I wonder why people don’t talk about other legacy projects of Mr. President but will always dwell on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“This road has only 220 km by 3 lanes in Lagos State which is ongoing now, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states have 130km by 3 ongoing lanes, whereas Kebbi state, alone, has 316 km by 3 lanes that is ongoing. Sokoto state has 240 km with 3 lanes that is ongoing. I think Sen. Kwankwaso is not fair to Mr.President and the unity of our country.

Umahi further said, “The following major projects are also ongoing in the North.

Sokoto – Gusau – Funtua – Zaria road in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna states: This is 275 km dualised (750 km), costing about ₦824 billion. This project is being handled by CBC, Triacta, Setraco, and Mothercat. Projects are ongoing mostly on reinforced concrete pavement.

“Despite the insecurity within this corridor, work is ongoing. Abuja – Kaduna – Kano road: 350 km dualized (700km) project is being constructed on concrete pavement with a total sum of ₦764 billion by Infiouest (Nig.) Ltd. with 30% of the contract sum already paid and work is ongoing.

“BUA Tax Credit road passing through Jigawa, Katsina, and Kano States: 256 km dualized (512 km). The project was redesigned and constructed on rigid pavement.

“156 km of Zaria – Hunkuyi road is being constructed by Mothercat (Nig,) Ltd.

e) The Kano Northern Bypass: 49 km is being constructed by CCECC.

“The 100.9 km dualised (201.8 km) Kano – Jigawa states’ section of the Kano – Maiduguri road is being constructed by Triacta (Nig.) Limited.

“The Bama and Dikwa roads (49+51=100 km) by Dangote Tax Credit are ongoing in Borno State.

h) Section V of the Kano – Maiduguri Dualisation, Damaturu – Maiduguri in Borno and Yobe states: 110 km by 2 lanes is being constructed by CCECC (Nig.) Ltd.

“The 76 km Malando road in Kebbi State is being constructed by Episolyn (Nig.) Ltd. The 250 km dualised (500 km) Benue to 9th Mile road costing $958 million by China Harbour is ongoing.

“The Dualisation of Lokoja – Okene 86km dualised (172km) by CGC is ongoing. Sections 1 and 2 of the Kaduna to Katsina roads by CCECC costing about ₦150 billion are ongoing.

“Major ongoing projects in the South:

Completion of Lagos – Ibadan 8.5 km costing ₦33 Billion by RCC. Completion of Lagos to Sagamu 12 km dualised (24 km) and flyovers by CBC.

“Completion of Oyo – Ogbomoso – Ilorin Road costing ₦146 billion by JRB. Repairs of Carter, Third Mainland, and Eko Bridges with a total contract sum of about ₦120 billion.

“In the South East, we have:

Completion of Enugu – Onitsha road by MTN tax credit which is 107 km costing ₦202 billion.

Completion of Enugu – Onitsha road by CBC, which is 72 km and costing ₦150 billion.

“36-km Enugu – Abakaliki road with reinforced concrete by Global Resources (Nig.) Limited.

iv) 2nd Niger Bridge access road in Anambra State, 17.5 km (dualised) with many bridges and flyovers – ₦175Billion by CGC and Completion of 61km (dualised) of the Lokpanta in Imo state to Enugu state by CGC, costing 100bn.

“In the South – South:

Completion of Eleme-Onne road project, which is 30 km with bridges and flyovers, costing ₦156 billion.Construction of Eket Bypass, which is 9.7 km, dualised, costing ₦76 billion. Completion of East West Road, Section 2 at ₦186 Billion by Setraco and Nembe – Brass road costing ₦150 billion among others.