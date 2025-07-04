Kwankwaso staying in NNPP despite pressure from APC, PDP – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has stated that former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not be leaving the party, despite ongoing efforts by rival political groups to woo him.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Friday, Galadima dismissed speculations that Kwankwaso is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)—rumours that gained traction following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman.

Galadima, a close ally of the former Kano governor and NNPP presidential candidate, confirmed that the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a political coalition have all made overtures to Kwankwaso in recent months.

According to him, Kwankwaso has demonstrated discipline and commitment by refusing to succumb to the mounting political pressure.

“We will remain in the NNPP strategically until the whistle is blown for politics,” Galadima said.

“Our party, the NNPP, is a political party registered under Nigerian law and recognised by INEC.

“We stand where we are. Of course, we’ve seen several reports in the press and on social media — but that only proves that Rabiu Kwankwaso is the politician this country needs and should follow.”

Galadima described Kwankwaso as a “strategic politician” whose decision to remain silent in the face of political manoeuvrings has only elevated his national standing.

“He has decided to keep quiet, and yet people are campaigning for him free of charge,” Galadima said.

“Instead of paying for public relations, everyone is saying he’s competent, capable and has the capacity to lead the country. What more could you ask from a politician?”

He added that Kwankwaso is seen as a valuable asset by every political party in Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian needs him. Every political party needs him. Why not support him to become the president of Nigeria so that he can deliver the dividends of democracy?” He asked,

Galadima concluded by reaffirming that although multiple parties are courting Kwankwaso, the NNPP leader remains “steadfast and strategic” in his commitment to the party’s vision.