Kuje agog as Egbira Community celebrates coronation of Ohi-Egbira

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, came alive with color and culture on Saturday, July 5, 2025, as the Egbira community held a grand coronation ceremony for their traditional leader, the Ohi-Egbira of Kuje, Alhaji Abubakar Gambo Ibrahim.

The vibrant event took place at the 1st UBE Primary School along Prison Road, Passali, attracting a large gathering of dignitaries and community members from within and outside the FCT. Among the prominent personalities in attendance were Barr. Yakubu Galadima, the Ohi-Egbira of Chibiri, who chaired the occasion; Alhaji Muhammad Musa Maikaya, the Ciroma of Toto; and Alhaji Usman Shehu, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Also present were representatives of the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, and the Gomo of Kuje, His Royal Highness Dr. Tanko Jibrin II.

In his welcome address, Malam Mohammad Ohitoto, Chairman of the Okata Egbira Association and Ondaki Ogbani of Kuje (Warri), described the event as the climax of a series of celebrations following the formal turbaning of the Ohi-Egbira of Kuje by the Gomo of Kuje on May 10, 2025. He expressed appreciation to all members of the various planning committees and commended the traditional leadership of Kuje for their support in recognizing the aspirations of the Egbira community.

The chairman of the occasion, Barr. Galadima, also extended gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the launch of the Okata Egbira Association’s almanac, which received generous donations from guests including Alhaji Maikaya, Alhaji Shehu, and Malam Yahaya Baba, Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi.

The event also featured the turbaning of 26 new titleholders for the Egbira Traditional Council in Kuje. Notable among them were Malam Ohitoto (Ondaki Ogbani), Abdullahi Ada Dauda (Ohimozi Ogbani), and Arc. Salihu Musa (Omukama Ogbani).

In his post-turbaning remarks, the newly installed Ohi-Egbira of Kuje, Alhaji Abubakar Gambo Ibrahim, urged the titleholders to live up to the expectations of their positions, emphasizing integrity and service. He thanked the Gomo of Kuje for approving his coronation and pledged to serve the Egbira community with dedication and fairness. He also called for continued peace and unity among the Egbira in Kuje.

The celebration, filled with traditional music and cultural displays by the Egbira and other ethnic groups, concluded with a vote of thanks by Muhammad Awwal Yusuf (Oduwayo Ogbani), Public Relations Officer of the Okata Egbira Association.