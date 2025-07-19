Kudos to African Democratic Congress (ADC) 

By Emmanuel Izuogu

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes. Mark Twain (1835-1910)Indeed Nigeria’s political history appears to have rhymed on July 3, 2025, at the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the Yar’Adua Trade Center Abuja, by legions of political heavyweights from across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. The new coalition purports to present a united front against incumbent APC, pursuant to the 2027 general elections.

Major proponents of the coalition include political heavyweights like Abubakar Atiku, a former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential elections. Mr. Peter Obi, a two-term former Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate for the Labor party in 2023. Retired General David Mark, a former Senate President, now interim Chairman of the party.

The coalition is strongly backed by other notable political figures, such as ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai, Chibuike Amaechi, and a retinue of former governors and former ministers too numerous to list. It is déjà vu from circa 2013, and ditto for the 2013-2015 historic political realignment that not only gave birth to APC but metamorphosed into a political tsunami that swept off the Goodluck Jonathan Administration at the 2015 general elections.

A certain African aphorism would have it that, “the same bird that whistled before is whistling again.” The similitude between the two events, though twelve years apart, is astonishing. First and foremost, the permutations appear to be taken from the same script.

The gallery of dramatis personae involved in each of the separate events appears to possess similar traits. Secondly, the repetition of similar regional alignment is too striking to be circumstantial. The 2013 alliance was denominated on Buhari’s popularity in Northern Nigeria and Tinubu’s strong grip on the South West political networks.

The present alliance, to a great extent, could be hinged on Abubakar Atiku’s popularity in the North and Peter Obi’s formidable Obidient movements across the South of the Niger. Thirdly, both alliances appear to be ushered in at a time of growing public dissatisfaction and discontentment with a long-serving political party that appears to be at the brink of implosion. PDP in 2013 and APC in 2025.

Fourthly, there is, in both instances, the country’s quest for integrity-based leadership: to wit: Buhari in 2013 and Obi for 2025. Is history about to repeat itself? Well, only time will tell. Undoubtedly, the rhymes of history are clear.

It is also clear that the current event could not have occurred at a more propitious time. Nigerians are presently operating under severe economic pains and hardship caused by the Tinubu’s economic policy or lack of it. For instance, it is on record that the price of staple foodstuff has skyrocketed by over one thousand percent (1000%) since the beginning of the incumbent administration, and ditto for petroleum products, just to cite a few.

Insecurity in almost every part of the nation has metastasized unimaginably. The degree of sacrifices that ordinary Nigerians are being called upon to make amid government profligacy is morally and legally unassailable. As if that is not enough, it is on record that the incumbent APC government is so beyond any form of accountability as to make hypocrisy unnecessary.

The method of the Lagos/Calabar highway contract award should suffice. The same government has needlessly continued to mortgage the future of Nigeria’s unborn generation through endless borrowing with nothing to show for it. Suffice it to say that there is a rank irony in all these, given that despite the looming catastrophes that appear to be overtaking the nation, the Nigerian nascent democracy is inexorably sliding into a one-party dictatorship as elected officials from opposition parties continue with their gale of defections to the ruling APC.

The legislature has become nothing but a rubber stamp to the Executive arm of the government. There is no gainsaying about the fact that the common man has lost total faith in the Judiciary, particularly on election-related matters. Hence the new coalition under the ADC banner termed its objective as “mission to rescue.”

According to the interim Chairman, Senator David Mark, the coalition was formed to rescue the country from “wallowing in abject poverty and creeping descent into civilian dictatorship.”lIzuogu JD (Howard University) lives in Nkwerre, Imo State.