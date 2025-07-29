Kolawole Fashola: Business executive now member of Grammy’s Recording Academy

The global music scene is witnessing a seismic shift—and Nigeria is right at its epicenter. While Nigerian artists have long captivated global audiences with Afrobeat rhythms and cross-cultural collaborations, a new generation of Nigerian music executives is now taking up seats at the highest decision-making tables of the industry.

Among them is Kolawole Fashola, a seasoned business strategist and Head of Business Affairs & Operations at Temple Group, who has just been officially welcomed as a member of the prestigious Recording Academy — the body behind the Grammy Awards.

Fashola’s induction into the Academy is more than a personal accolade; it is a landmark moment that underscores Nigeria’s growing clout in the global music business. Known for his execution of high-impact projects like the Lagos Countdown Festival, the Global Citizen Festival’s Nigerian edition, and his work on blockbuster global hits such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Fashola brings a rare blend of creative vision and business acumen.

Now, with access to the Academy’s vast ecosystem of creators, industry professionals, and decision-makers, Fashola is positioned to not only shape the future of global music from behind the scenes but also represent the interests and perspectives of Africa’s thriving music economy. This milestone is a call to recognize that the African voice is not just performing on stage—it’s also leading the boardroom discussions.

“This isn’t just a win for Kolawole; it’s a win for Nigeria,” says one industry insider. “It shows that we’re not just exporting sound, we’re exporting leadership.”

As the lines between local and global continue to blur, Fashola’s journey symbolizes what’s next: a new era where African executives help define global standards, advocate for creator rights, and steer cultural conversations—starting from Lagos, straight to the Grammy stage.