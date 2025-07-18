Kogi varsity lecturer dies in hotel during tryst with student

The Nigeria Police Force

A senior lecturer at Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, Kogi, Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle, has passed on while allegedly having sexual affair with a female student.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at a hotel in Anyigba and was later reported to the police by the hotel manager.

The Kogi Police Command Spokesperson, SP William Aya, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday.

Aya described the incident as unfortunate and said an autopsy has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

According to him, the hotel manager, Moses Friday, reported that a 22-year-old 200-level student of PAAU, Gloria Samuel, rushed to the reception to alert the staff that the lecturer had collapsed after their encounter.

The police were immediately informed, and the lecturer was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

The police said investigations were ongoing and further action would be taken based on the findings.

A student, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity about the incident, said the lecturer was involved in sexual intercourse with the 22-year-old 200-level student of the institution before his sudden demise.

He said the lady was arrested and taken to politice custody and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Ibikunle, who was reportedly married with children, was said to have checked into the hotel earlier that day with the student, of the department of Social Studies Education.

There are unconfirmed reports that the lecturer had consumed multiple energy drinks prior to the incident.