‎Kogi/Kwara security joint forces arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, informants

Twelve suspected kidnappers and one informant have been arrested in a coordinated security operation carried out across parts of Kogi and Kwara States.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, made this known on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the suspects were apprehended during a series of raids jointly executed by the Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser and Officers and Men of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Egbe. The operations, he said, covered Isanlu-Esa and Okoloke in the Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, and Patigi, Lafiagi, and Gbugbu in Kwara State.

The statement identified the suspected kidnappers as Mainasara Abubakar, Sadik Abubakar, Jude Sani, Sanda Abubakar, Lawali Usman, Tukur Shehu, Hassan Abubakar, Kabiru Surajo, Makiri Dodo, Bala Hassan, Umaru Sanda, and Ruwa Abubakar. Also arrested was Rabiu Makeri, who is believed to be an informant for the gang.

The security forces engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle, during which some of the kidnappers fled, abandoning their motorcycles and kidnap victims. Several kidnapped women were successfully rescued during the confrontation.

We want to thank the gallant officers from the Office of the National Security Adviser and our men at the FOB, Egbe, for their courage and professionalism. We also commend the Kwara State Government for their cooperation, which has yielded this outstanding result,” the statement read.

Peace has returned to Kogi West as the criminal route from Kwara into our communities has now been disrupted. There will be no hiding place for the criminals. One of the security agents who confronted the kidnappers was shot, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the Yagba West Local Government Area of the State. The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, has offered to cover all the costs of treatment,” he said.

The Commissioner further assured the public that the arrested suspects will face full prosecution after investigations, reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality.

In a separate remark, the Executive Chairman of Yagba West LGA and ALGON Chairman for Kogi State, Tosin Olokun, expressed gratitude to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for providing the logistics and support that enabled the success of the operation.

Governor Ododo promised to restore peace to Yagba West and Yagba as a whole. Today, he has backed those words with decisive action. We can now heave a sigh of relief. The people of Yagba are grateful for his leadership and the results it is delivering,” Olokun said.

The Kogi State Government emphasised its ongoing commitment to working with federal and regional partners to ensure the safety and security of all communities within the state.