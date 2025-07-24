Kogi, Kwara security joint forces arrest 12 suspected kidnappers, informant

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Twelve suspected kidnappers and one informant have been arrested in a coordinated security operation carried out across parts of Kogi and Kwara states.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, made this known, yesterday in statement in Lokoja.

Fanwo said the suspects were apprehended during raids jointly executed by the Hybrid Force from the Office of the National Security Adviser and officers and men of the Forward Operating Base, FOB, in Egbe. The operations, he said, covered Isanlu-Esa and Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State and Patigi, Lafiagi and Gbugbu in Kwara State.

According to the statement, “The security forces engaged the suspects in a fierce gun battle, during which some of the kidnappers fled, abandoning their motorcycles and kidnap victims. Several kidnapped women were rescued during the confrontation.

“We want to thank the gallant officers from the Office of the National Security Adviser and our men at the FOB, Egbe for their courage and professionalism. We also commend the Kwara State government for their cooperation, which has yielded this outstanding result.

“Peace has returned to Kogi West as the criminal route from Kwara into our communities has now been disrupted. There will be no hiding place for the criminals. One of the security agents who confronted the kidnappers was shot and he is currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state. Governor Usman Ododo has offered to cover all the costs of treatment,” he said.

The commissioner assured the public that the arrested suspects would face full prosecution after investigations, reaffirming the state’s zero-tolerance stance on criminality.