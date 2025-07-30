Kogi Govt hails Olumode’s appointment as CG of Federal Fire Service

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has congratulated Mr. Samuel Adeyemi Olumode on his appointment as the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, describing the development as a well-deserved recognition of professionalism and dedication.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently approved Olumode’s appointment as the substantive head of the Federal Fire Service, drawing commendation from across the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said the appointment reflects President Tinubu’s confidence in the capacity of Kogi indigenes to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“The Kogi State Government, on behalf of the people of the state, extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Samuel Adeyemi Olumode on his well-deserved appointment,” the statement read.

“This appointment is a clear recognition of Mr. Olumode’s dedication, hard work, and professionalism. We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for continuing to demonstrate his trust in the capacity of Kogi people to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and development.”

Fanwo said the state takes great pride in Olumode’s elevation and expressed confidence that he will bring about meaningful reforms and advancements in the Federal Fire Service.

He further stated that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo believes Olumode’s leadership will further enhance Kogi State’s image on the national stage, pledging the full support of the state government as he assumes his new role.

“We wish Mr. Samuel Adeyemi Olumode a successful and impactful tenure,” the statement concluded.

Mr. Olumode hails from Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.