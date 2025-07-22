Kogi community demands road rehabilitation as monarch celebrates 100th birthday

— Ododo Promises Action on Infrastructure, Commends Peaceful Reign of Olu Bunu

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

It was a day of jubilation and advocacy in Olle-Bunu, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, as the people of Bunu Land celebrated the 100th birthday and 64th coronation anniversary of their monarch, Oba Joseph Ikusemoro, the Olu Bunu of Bunuland — believed to be the oldest traditional ruler in Nigeria.

Amidst the celebrations, community leaders used the occasion to draw urgent attention to the deteriorating state of road infrastructure in the area. The National President of the Bunu Development Association (BDA), Pastor Kolawole Johnson, led the call, urging both the state and federal governments to take swift action to rehabilitate key roads in the district.

Pastor Johnson lamented the deplorable condition of several roads, including the Kabba-Oke-Offin-Olle Road, Ihale-Taki Road, and the Igbo-Odogbo-Iluke route, describing them as “death traps,” especially during the rainy season.

“Our people are suffering,” he said. “Farmers are unable to move produce to markets, and social activities are halted during the rains due to impassable roads. We are appealing for immediate grading and reconstruction.”

He listed several roads needing urgent intervention, including:

Edumo–Okeoffin–Ayede–Olle–Iluke Road

Aiyegunle Ighun–Aduratedo–Ape–Igori–Aherin–Eshi Road

Ofere–Ihale–Taki Road

Edumo–Okebukun–Okeoffin Bypass

He also urged Governor Ododo to lobby the Federal Government for the speedy completion of the Suku–Akutupa–Ike–Abuji Road, adding that the situation demands a state of emergency.

Responding to the pleas, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo — represented by his Deputy, Elder Joel Salifu Oyibo — assured the community that his administration will fulfill its campaign promise to fix the Edumo–Okeoffin–Ayede–Olle–Iluke Road, among others.

“I commend the people of Bunu Land for their patience. Your road sufferings will soon be history,” Ododo said.

The governor also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to security, noting that efforts in collaboration with security agencies are ongoing to ensure residents can live and move freely without fear.

Oba Joseph Ikusemoro, the centenarian monarch, was widely praised for his leadership, described by Governor Ododo as a “beacon of peace and progress.” The ceremony attracted dignitaries from across the country, including:

Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade

Member, House of Representatives, Arc. Salman Idris

Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly

Traditional rulers, political leaders, and sons and daughters of Bunu land

The event was marked by cultural displays, prayers, and tributes to the monarch’s enduring reign.

As Bunu Land celebrates a century of royal leadership, the community hopes this milestone will also mark the beginning of long-overdue infrastructural renewal in the region.