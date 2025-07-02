Killings of 13 Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra: Nwifuru calls for calm, swift investigation

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI-GOVERNOR Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has condemned the killings of 13 Ebonyi indigenes residing in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State during their monthly town union meeting held penultimate Monday.

Nwifuru called for calm and swift investigation of the massacre by security agents, arresting the perpetrators and prosecuting them.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, described the killing as barbaric, an assault on peace, unity and sanctity of human lives.

Governor Nwifuru has reached out to his counterpart and brother, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and urged a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into this tragic incident.

He trusts that the Government of Anambra State and relevant security agencies will work swiftly to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice as failure or compromise has the potency to come in between the relationship of both states.

“We received with deep shock and utter dismay the tragic report of the recent gruesome killing of thirteen Ebonyi indigenes residing in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State during their monthly town union meeting held penultimate Monday.

“This senseless act of violence against law-abiding citizens is not only barbaric but a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life.

“It defy reason and logic that a group of Ebonyi people holding meeting in a peaceful manner will

be shot at on a close range. It is unacceptable, and I frown strongly at such heinous act in its entirety.”

“Such barbarism has no place in modernity and state arsenals will be deployed to unmasked the perpetrators of the bloody killings” the Governor assured

“The administration in Ebonyi State remains committed to protecting the lives and property of Ebonyi people both at home and in the diaspora” he said.

While Governor Nwifuru awaits the outcome of these investigations, he has earnestly appealed to Ebonyi people, particularly the affected families and communities, to remain calm and refrain from any form of reprisal or actions that may escalate tensions.

While vowing no sacred cows, Governor Nwifuru assured he will continue to follow the matter closely and ensure that justice is served.