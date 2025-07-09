Kidnap suspects escape with bullet wounds as police rescue victim

The Nigeria Police Force

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Many suspected kidnappers have fled their den with bullet wounds after police on a rescue mission invaded their territory in Oyibo area of Rivers State.

This was as the visiting gallant policemen successfully rescued a kidnap victim, one Mathew John Zephaniah, unhurt.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this achievement in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the operation was carried out in a forest around Agbon-Nchia in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

Iringe-Koko noted that the actions were perfected by operatives from tactical units, police division in Oyibo and operatives of a local vigilante group, Organised Security Planning and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, based on an intelligence report of a kidnapping incident.

She noted that when the security operative invaded the forest that the bandits on sighting the team opened fire.

The PPRO noted that the security operatives responded with a more superior fire power, adding that the shelling from the security operatives overpowered the criminals as bullet picked many of the criminals.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command has successfully rescued one Mathew John Zephaniah, ‘m’ a kidnapped victim, following a coordinated operation by operatives of the Command.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives, drawn from tactical units and Divisions within the Oyigbo Area Command, in collaboration with OSPAC local vigilante groups were swiftly mobilized to the suspected kidnappers’ den at Agbon-Nchia Forest.

“The kidnappers on sighting the Police Operatives, opened fire on them and there was exchange of fire but due to superior firing power of the Police, the kidnappers abandoned the victim and fled with gunshot wounds.”

Iringe-Koko said the security operatives recovered several items from the forest belonging to the victims and others including phones belonging to the fleeing suspects.

She said: “The victim’s HP Laptop and Redmi Phone were recovered, along with two Android Phones and a Smart Wrist Watch suspected to belong to the kidnappers.

The victim was rescued unhurt and has been debriefed and reunited with his family. The exhibits are currently in Police custody, while concerted efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.”