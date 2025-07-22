Keystone Bank rewards outstanding young poets in its ‘Kiddies Poetry Competition’

L–R: Eluemoku Elvis, Business Partner, Midwest, Keystone Bank; Janelle Chizaram Oduh, winner; and Oghenero Agbroko, Zonal Head, Delta Zone, Keystone Bank; during the prize presentation ceremony of the Keystone Kiddies Poetry Competition organized by the bank, in Delta State, recently.

By Peter Egwuatu

Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial services provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering future generations as it recently honoured nine outstanding Nigerian children from across the country in its ‘Kiddies’ Poetry Competition.’

Themed “The Future Leader of Nigeria,” the competition was designed not only to foster creative expression in children aged 4–12 but also to cultivate early financial literacy through the bank’s flagship Future Account.

A statement by the bank said that the initiative drew overwhelming participation from children nationwide, culminating in the recognition of nine exceptional winners from Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Owerri, and Abuja, across three age categories : 4–6, 7–9, and 10–12 years.

“Each age category awarded a ₦300,000 cash prize for 1st place, ₦200,000 for 2nd place, and ₦100,000 for 3rd place. The winners were celebrated for their creativity, originality, and compelling visions of leadership through poetry.”

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Mrs. Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, Executive Director, South & Corporate Bank, Keystone Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian leaders and fostering national development through early engagement.

According to her: “At Keystone Bank, we believe that the most powerful investment we can make is in the minds of our children.

“The boldness, clarity, and brilliance displayed by these young poets is a testament to the boundless potential Nigeria holds. Their words did more than rhyme. They challenged, they envisioned, and they inspired.

“This competition goes beyond poetry; it is about igniting a generational mindset rooted in leadership, responsibility, and creativity. Keystone Bank will continue to stand as a pillar for empowering future generations across every region of this country.”

“The quality and depth of the poems submitted were nothing short of extraordinary. These young voices spoke with the confidence of leaders, the heart of dreamers, and the vision of reformers. We are proud to champion their journeys,” she added.

The Keystone Kiddies’ Poetry Competition is part of a broader suite of initiatives under the bank’s financial inclusion and child development agenda. By bridging creative platforms with targeted savings products like the Future Account, Keystone Bank continues to promote a national culture of savings, education, leadership, and empowerment among Nigerian families.