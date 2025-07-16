Keyamo blasts Atiku for ‘politicising’ Buhari’s death with his PDP exit

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over the timing of his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing him of trying to steal national attention during a week of mourning for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement posted on his verified social media handle, Keyamo acknowledged Atiku’s constitutional right to switch political parties but described his action as insensitive and self-centered.

“Your Excellency, whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at any time you may wish, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of the mourning of our immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself,” Keyamo wrote.

He further claimed that Atiku signed and released the letter barely a day after the death of Buhari was officially announced, adding that the timing demonstrated a lack of sympathy.

“This clearly demonstrates that your obsession with your perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy,” he said.

Beyond the timing, Keyamo also raised concerns about Atiku’s use of Nigeria’s Coat of Arms in the resignation letter. According to him, it is both “morally and legally wrong” for the former Vice President to use official national symbols in personal or political communications.

He cited Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which prohibits unauthorized use of national symbols.

“It is also reprehensible to use a symbol suggesting that you are acting on behalf of the authority which that symbol represents. It borders on impersonation,” Keyamo stated.

The minister argued that if all former public officials continued to use national symbols post-office, it would cause confusion and undermine the authority they represent.

“As a Cabinet member and a member of the Inner Bar, I have a bounden duty to protect our laws and constitution,” he concluded.

Atiku is yet to officially respond to the criticisms. His resignation from the PDP follows growing speculation about his future political alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vanguard News