Kenix announces launch of fresh brand identity

By Yinka Ajayi

Kenix, a leading name in premium mobile accessories and gadgets, today announced the unveiling of its new brand logo as part of a comprehensive rebranding effort aimed at aligning with the company’s forward-thinking vision and growth strategy.

The refreshed logo represents Kenix’s commitment to innovation, durability, and sleek design, while staying true to its mission of delivering high-quality tech solutions that enhance everyday life.

“This new identity reflects who we are today and where we’re headed as a brand,” said Pharm, Okereke Uchenna Kenneth, CEO of Kenix. “We are evolving with our customers’ needs, and this change is a bold step toward a future driven by technology, style, and reliability.”

As part of the rebrand, Kenix will also introduce a new visual identity across its product packaging, digital platforms, and retail experiences, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted brand in the gadget and mobile accessories industry.

Customers can expect exciting new products, improved services, and a stronger presence across social media and e-commerce channels in the coming months.

About Kenix

Kenix is a tech-driven brand specializing in premium-quality mobile accessories such as smartwatches, power banks, wireless earbuds, and more. The company prides itself on combining innovation, style, and durability, making technology accessible and reliable for modern lifestyles.