LASG promotes culture, boosts local economy during Kayokayo festival

In celebration of the 2025 Kayokayo Cultural Festival, the Lagos State Government has announced a special initiative to provide free doorstep delivery of fresh fish to residents in select areas. This effort aims to promote the state’s rich cultural heritage while stimulating local economic activities.

As part of the initiative, residents of Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Island can order premium varieties of fresh fish sourced directly from the famous Epe Fish Market, with free same-day delivery. Available fish options include Wesafo, Tilapia, White Catfish, Orange Fish, Barracuda, Red Snapper, White Snapper, Golden Fish, Mangala, Shining Nose Fish, Sona (Eja-Abo), and Akokoniko Fish.

Orders can be placed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, via the phone numbers 0802 901 9111 and 0916 642 8236.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, disclosed the initiative on Wednesday in Ikeja. He explained that it aligns with the Lagos Cultural Mission, championed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

“This is a unique initiative aimed at promoting local commerce, showcasing indigenous resources, and strengthening the connection between culture and commerce,” Aregbe stated.

He added that the project is designed to empower local fishermen and traders in Epe while creating a cultural and economic bridge between Lagos communities.

The Kayokayo Festival, held annually in Epe, is one of the state’s most vibrant cultural events. The 2025 edition features a week-long lineup of activities including traditional processions, cultural displays, food exhibitions, and performances aimed at preserving heritage and encouraging intergenerational exchange.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to cultural promotion, economic empowerment, and community engagement through people-focused initiatives like this.