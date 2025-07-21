Karib Oil earmarks N100bn for renewable energy, oil drilling expansion others

By Obas Esiedesa

Determined to assist Nigerians transit to clean energy, Karib Oil and Gas has concluded plans to invest N100 billion to embark on new technologies, infrastructure development, and renewable energy integration.

It added that the investment is intended to modernize drilling processes, improve storage capabilities, and explore sustainable energy options alongside the firm’s conventional oil and gas business.

The firm’s decision to expand its business was said to be part of its strategy to let into the Federal Government drive towards strengthening the country’s energy sector and making it viable to become major force in globally.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo, popularly called Oil Money, noted that with the investment, the firm would be installing cutting-edge drilling technologies that will aid drastic reduction in operational costs.

While highlighting the company’s ambition to increase efficiency and production capacity, the firm boss said: “We’re not just energizing the industry; we’re transforming it”.

According to him, our target is to increase the storage facilities towards supporting reliable supply and ensure large production output.

“Aside from that, we will be keying into the Federal Government renewable energy project by diversifying Nigeria’s energy mix”, he added.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the energy Industry and the Federal Government have commended Karib Oil decision to inject the funds into the sector, describing it as a major drive towards achieving desired developing the sector and make it competitive with others across the world.

They added that the expansion will not only increase the sector worth through attracting foreign investors but would create new jobs that would cut down the country’s unemployment rate.