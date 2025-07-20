Kanu’s trial politically motivated, lacks evidence — IPOB Legal Director

Nnamdi Kanu

…Says DSS Witnesses Unable to Link Kanu’s Broadcasts to Violence

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as politically motivated, warning that the case carries serious implications for Nigeria’s unity and stability.

In a statement on Sunday, IPOB’s Director of Legal Affairs, Barrister Onyedikachi Ifedi, said the trial is not just a legal matter but a reflection of deep-seated ethnic and regional tensions between the Igbo people and the Nigerian state.

“The trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not merely a court case. It is a political issue driven by propaganda, lacking in credible evidence, and capable of exacerbating existing divisions in Nigeria,” Ifedi stated.

Ifedi criticised what he called a media blackout on critical legal arguments raised during Kanu’s most recent court appearance in Abuja, particularly those made by Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, who leads the defence team.

He claimed that all five prosecution witnesses presented by the government are operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and that none of them could provide direct evidence linking Kanu’s broadcasts to acts of violence.

“Who are the families of the alleged victims? Why have none testified in court? Which individual has sworn under oath that they committed violence because of Mazi Kanu’s broadcasts?” he queried.

The statement further questioned the credibility of the prosecution’s evidence, noting that the documents submitted in court were “unsigned and unauthenticated.”

“There has been no forensic expert, no family member of any victim, no investigator — only DSS agents with no direct evidence. If this trial is based on facts, let the media report Agabi’s full submissions,” Ifedi said.

IPOB also dismissed claims that Kanu’s speeches amounted to terrorism, calling such accusations “laughable.”

Referring to a comment where Kanu said “the world will stand still,” Ifedi asked: “Since when did exaggerated speech become terrorism? If that is the case, when will top government officials who have made worse comments be tried?”

He maintained that self-determination is not a crime under Nigerian or international law, and stressed that Kanu’s advocacy should be seen in the context of political expression, not criminal activity.

Media, International Community Urged to Pay Attention

Ifedi condemned what he described as a campaign of misinformation aimed at shaping public opinion against Kanu.

“The government is using propaganda to mask a legally weak and morally unjust case. No amount of carefully crafted narratives can replace facts, evidence, or the rule of law,” he said.

He called on the Nigerian public and the international community to view the trial within the broader political and human rights context, warning that a continued prosecution based on shaky grounds could inflame ethnic tensions and threaten national cohesion.

“The silence of the media and the distortion of facts only serve to deepen mistrust. Nigeria must tread carefully,” he added.