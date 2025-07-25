Kano TikToker, musician bag jail terms for Naira abuse – EFCC

EFCC

Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, Kano State, has convicted and sentenced a TikToker, Abubakar Ibrahim, (a.k.a ‘G-Fresh) and Musician, Hamisu Sa íd (a.k.a Hamisu Breaker) for abusing the Naira.

Disclosing this on its official Facebook page, EFCC in a statement said they were jailed upon their arraignment by the Kano Zonal Directorate of its commission on a one-count charge each, bordering on the abuse of the Naira notes, contrary to Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007.

The charge against Abubakar Ibrahim reads: “That you Abubakar Ibrahim sometime in November, 2024 in Rahma Sa ídu Shop in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing sprayed and matched on 1000 Naira notes denomination totalling ((₦14,000) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

Yusuf’s charge on the other hand reads: “that you Hamisu Sa íd Yusuf sometime in November, 2024 at Hadejia Jigawa State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a- social occasion tampered with the sum of N30, 000,00 (Thirty Thousand Naira) of N200 denomination issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

They both pleaded guilty when their charges were read to them. Based on their separate pleas, and the evidence presented by the EFCC’s counsel Zarami Mohammed, Justice Shuaibu pronounced the defendants guilty as charged. He convicted and sentenced each of them to five months imprisonment with an option of a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦200,000.00) each.

